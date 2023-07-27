Video: Maharashtra Bus Seen Running With Half-Broken Rooftop, Probe Ordered

Action is being taken against the officer concerned

A video of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus running with a partially detached rooftop has surfaced online, prompting authorities to order a probe into the matter. According to a PTI report, the bus was plying in Gadchiroli district of the state.

The clip which has gone viral on social media shows the bus running with the outer covering of its rooftop getting detached from one side and fluttering in the air.

Voice of Mumbai posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, with a caption that read, "Shocking! Maharashtra State Road Transport Corp. (MSRTC) bus runs with a broken roof!"

When contacted, MSRTC vice chairman and managing director Shekhar Channe told PTI that the bus belongs to the Aheri depot in the Gadchiroli district. "A probe has been ordered into the incident. Action is being taken against the officer concerned," he said.

Another MSRTC official said an officer of the mechanical engineering department in Gadchiroli had been suspended for being responsible for the poor maintenance of the bus.

"The crew of the bus and passengers were unaware of the broken rooftop. After people from some other vehicle pointed it out to the bus crew members, the latter asked them to shoot a video," he said.

The video has sparked significant concerns regarding the safety of the public. One user wrote, ''First the driver and conductor for with the last depot manager should be sacked. Were they not aware of major accident to others with such condition of bus. Or if it's sudden then stop the bus and ask for new bus to take passengers.''

Another commented, ''Pathetic to see the condition of state transport... Not sure if these are audited on a regular basis... Also whom to blame, the maintenance team, transport department or the driver who accepted to run it....''

Notably, the MSRTC is one of the biggest public transport bodies in the country with more than 15,000 buses in its fleet. It ferries around 60 lakh passengers every day.