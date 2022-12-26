Video: Tractor Owner Tied Up, Hit With Slippers After Driver Dies

The driver's relatives blamed Amit Vaish for the death when he went to inform them.

A tractor accident in Madhya Pradesh today led to a death and a thrashing of the owner of the vehicle. The video of the thrashing -- which took place on the premises of the local Trauma Centre -- is now doing the rounds of social media.

Mardan Singh, the driver, had lost control of the vehicle, which overturned in Rampurwa village of Singrauli district. The driver was injured and died during treatment at the trauma centre. But his relatives accused the vehicle owner of murder and beat him up.

Amit Vaish, the tractor owner, had taken the driver to the trauma Centre when he got to know about the accident, said Shiv Kumar Verma, a senior officer of the local police. But the driver died.

His relatives blamed Mr Vaish for the death when he went to inform them and offer his condolences, the police said. They tied him up and beat him with slippers. No one came forward to help him. Instead, the onlookers recorded it on their cellphones and uploaded the videos on the social media.

Mr Vaish somehow managed to escape and went to the local police where he filed a complaint. A case of assault has been registered and the police are investigating the matter, sources said.

The police are questioning a security guard of the hospital, who has been accused of instigating the relatives of Mardan Singh, sources said.