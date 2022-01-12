Video: Madhya Pradesh Policewoman Forces Man To Clean Her Trousers

In shocking scenes from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, a woman police personnel forced a man to clean her trousers after he sprayed mud over it while trying to reverse his motorcycle.
While there is no video of the mud-spraying incident, a six-second clip of the man bending over to dust the policewoman's white trousers has emerged online and has been widely shared.
After the man dusts down the trousers, using a red cloth, the policewoman, whose face cannot be seen because she has wrapped a white scarf around her head, slaps him and walks away.
All this took place near Sirmaur Chowk in Rewa.
मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा में एक महिला पुलिसकर्मी ने सिरमौर चौक के पास पहले युवक से पैंट साफ कराई. फिर उसे जोरदार थप्पड़ जड़ दिया. बाइक हटाते हुए महिला पुलिसकर्मी के पैंट में कीचड़ लग गया था @ndtv@ndtvindia@DGP_MP@drnarottammisrapic.twitter.com/m0hdSJ2mrZ— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 12, 2022
The policewoman has been identified as Shashi Kala, a Constable from the Home Guard who has been posed to the Collector's office.
"We have seen the video... and it does seem to show that a man was forced to clean the pants of the officer, who the slapped him and walked away. If someone comes to us with a complaint, then we will conduct an inquiry," Shiv Kumar, Additional SP (Rewa), said.