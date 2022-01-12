Video: Madhya Pradesh Policewoman Forces Man To Clean Her Trousers

In shocking scenes from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, a woman police personnel forced a man to clean her trousers after he sprayed mud over it while trying to reverse his motorcycle.

While there is no video of the mud-spraying incident, a six-second clip of the man bending over to dust the policewoman's white trousers has emerged online and has been widely shared.

After the man dusts down the trousers, using a red cloth, the policewoman, whose face cannot be seen because she has wrapped a white scarf around her head, slaps him and walks away.

All this took place near Sirmaur Chowk in Rewa.

The policewoman has been identified as Shashi Kala, a Constable from the Home Guard who has been posed to the Collector's office.

"We have seen the video... and it does seem to show that a man was forced to clean the pants of the officer, who the slapped him and walked away. If someone comes to us with a complaint, then we will conduct an inquiry," Shiv Kumar, Additional SP (Rewa), said.