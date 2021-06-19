Video: Landslide Blocks National Highway In Uttarakhand

National Highway 58 landslide, Uttarakhand: No one was injured in the incident

The Rishikesh-Srinagar National Highway has been closed temporarily near Uttarakhand's Tehri-Garhwal due to a landslide this morning.

A massive chunk of rock and soil collapsed on the National Highway 58 in Byasi village blocking the road, visuals from news agency ANI show. The landslide was possibly due to heavy rainfall in the state.

No one was injured in the incident. There were no reports of any damage as well.

Restoration work is underway to reopen the key road for commute.

Landslides are common in the hilly state especially during monsoon.

Last month, a huge landslide blocked the Gangotri Highway in the state cutting off 11 villages and the Gangotri shrine from the public. Within days, another landslide due to incessant rainfall blocked the road.