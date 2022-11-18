Video: KCR's Party Workers Attack BJP MP's Home Over Derogatory Comments

Damaged furniture and broken pieces of glass at the residence of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers today attacked the home of a BJP MP in Hyderabad over his alleged defamatory comments against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his daughter and TRS MLC K. Kavitha.

TRS workers pelted stones and damaged furniture at the Banjara Hills residence of Dharmapuri Arvind, the BJP MP from Nizamabad.

Ms Kavitha was formerly a Nizamabad MP whom Mr Arvind had defeated in the 2019 general elections in a hard-fought contest.

At a press meet yesterday, Mr Arvind had referred to reports that suggested that KCR had indicated that the BJP had tried to poach Ms Kavitha and threatened to unleash the Enforcement Directorate on her if she did not agree to switch sides.

Referring to such reports, Mr Arvind had mockingly asked who would buy a Kavitha or a KCR?

Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers protest outside the residence of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind in Hyderabad

Calling KCR the "most silly Chief Minister", the BJP MP claimed that Ms Kavitha was angry at not being invited to the TRS party function on October 5, where the party name TRS was changed to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi).

Mr Arvind further claimed that an angry and upset Ms Kavitha then sent a message to her father and got in touch with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He said he was informed about the developments by a senior Congress functionary.

The BJP MP also claimed that following the incident, KCR took his daughter along with him when he went to pay his last respects to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, to give the impression that all was well.