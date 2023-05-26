Video: Inside New Parliament Building, With Peacock-Themed Lok Sabha

The new parliament building will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi

Exclusive visuals of the new parliament show the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha from a high angle, capturing the large halls fitted with modern communications tech that can accommodate hundreds of MPs.

The interior has three national symbols - the lotus, the peacock and the banyan tree - as its themes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on Sunday. The event will start with a havan in the morning, where the ceremonial sceptre Sengol will be handed over to PM Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order.

The Sengol will be installed near the Speaker's chair.

Twenty-five political parties will attend the event, while 20 opposition parties have boycotted it.

The triangular-shaped four-storey parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 sqm. The building has three main gates - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

The present parliament building was completed in 1927 and is nearly a century old.

The new parliament building, built by Tata Projects Ltd, has a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.