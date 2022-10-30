Video: INS Vikramaditya Shows How Fighter Pilots Learn To Land On Carrier

While landing on aircraft carriers, naval aviators lower their tailhook and aim for the arresting wires.

Landing fighter jets on aircraft carriers is different from landing on normal runways. Due to the limited length of the flight deck on aircraft carriers, naval pilots have to learn the skill of landing and taking off.

The Indian Navy shared a video on Twitter of a 'Low Overshoot', where the pilot takes many flying sorties before it's considered ready for trap on deck.

#VikiTerms ''Low Overshoot":Almost there!Takes many flying sorties before a pilot is considered ready for a Trap on deck.Low Overshoots give the pilot a feel of the approach speed,lay of the deck and the glide path. When perfected, the pilot is ready for the next phase ... 1/2. pic.twitter.com/1y8VFxgk6b — INSVikramaditya (@IN_Vikramaditya) October 30, 2022

In the video, the pilot could be seen flying the Mig-29K jet just above the flight deck of INS Vikramaditya, according to the Indian Navy, low overshoots give the pilot a feel of the approach speed, lay of the deck and the flight path, and when it is perfected the pilot is ready for the second phase.

The Twitter handle of INS Vikramaditya has shared more videos of Mig-29 fighter jets landing on the carriers.

While landing on aircraft carriers, naval aviators lower their tailhook and aim for the arresting wires on the flight deck to land. These wires have the strength to bring the fighter jet's speed from 250 km/hr to 0.

In another video shared by INS Vikramaditya, a 'Night Trap', which means landing during night time, is a challenge for pilots while landing on an aircraft carrier that is moving at a speed of 55 km/hr.