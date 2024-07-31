Video: In UP Horror, Woman On Bike Harassed By Mob On Flooded Road

In the video, a man is seen allegedly groping the woman before pulling the bike.

A woman riding pillion on a bike was harassed by a group of men on a flooded road in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a viral video showed.

A group of men under the Taj Hotel bridge surrounded a bike and started splashing water on the man and woman, who were crossing the flooded road, the video showed.

Lucknow: A viral video shows people mistreating a woman during rain and causing a ruckus under the Taj Hotel bridge. Police intervened, dispersed the crowd, and are identifying those involved pic.twitter.com/7TJxUYKmIv — IANS (@ians_india) July 31, 2024

When the bike crossed the group, a few men tried to pull it back which led to the duo falling on the flooded road during heavy rain.

In the video, a man is seen allegedly groping the woman before pulling the bike. The woman fell off the vehicle and needed help to get up.

The police intervened to disperse the crowd under the bridge and are in the process of identifying those who were involved in harassing the man and the woman.