Video: In Extortion Bid, Masked Shooters Fire At Orphanage In Manipur's Imphal

Two people in masks fired shots at an orphanage in Manipur's Imphal West district on Wednesday morning. A CCTV camera installed at the gate of the children's home captured the attack.

The sound of gunfire led to panic among the staff and residents of the building. The attack on the orphanage at Sagolband Meino Leirak happened at 1.40 am, the police said.

CCTV showed one of the two masked people fired at least eight rounds from a handgun. The shooter took a crouching position, pointed the gun at an opening under the gate, and pulled the trigger.

No one was injured, the police said. The attack may be linked to extortion threats, they said, adding that extortion increased in Manipur after Meitei-Kuki ethnic clashes broke nearly two years ago.

Some 30 boys live in the orphanage run by the United Social Development Association under the state social welfare department's Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS).

A case has been filed and investigation is on, the police said. A large number of residents held a sit-in protest against the firing incident.

"It's really unfortunate that the children's home was fired at. The reason for the firing is not known. We appeal not to allow such incidents to happen again. The home has many orphaned children. If there is any disappointment from any side, please do let us know instead of engaging in such violent acts," Khaiden Ongbi Romita, who runs the children's home told reporters in Imphal.

Grenade Left At Doctor's House

Unknown people left a hand grenade at the house of Dr Gurumayum Sunilkumar Sharma, the director of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, the police said.

His family members found the hand grenade at 8.30 pm on Wednesday and informed the police, who came with a bomb disposal squad. They took the hand grenade for safe disposal.

There has been numerous extortion threats by groups of armed people in recent times in Manipur, especially in urban areas such as Imphal city and the district headquarters in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, sources told NDTV in October 2024, adding these groups are taking advantage of the Manipur crisis that have kept the police and the security forces occupied on maintaining peace.

Distributors of essential consumer items told NDTV highway extortion is still going on.