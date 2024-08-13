Video: Man's Stunt To Light Cigarette With Porsche's Exhaust Goes Wrong

The critics called the stunt dangerous and irresponsible.

A video of an automotive content creator attempting to light a cigarette using the exhaust of a Porsche has gone viral and sparked outrage on social media. Asad Khan, the Hyderabad-based man behind the stunt, claimed he didn't smoke and acknowledged its health risks, but his reckless behaviour left viewers appalled.

The clip, which now has over 1 million views on Instagram, shows Asad Khan standing behind a revving 718 Cayman and holding a cigarette near the exhaust to catch the momentary flame. "What better way to light a cigarette?" he wrote in his caption. However, the stunt nearly burnt his hand.

Despite the close call, he attempted to downplay the risks, adding, "Don't Try This At Home School or anywhere. Ps I Don't smoke. Smoking is injurious to health." However, his warning has done little to placate critics, who called the stunt dangerous and irresponsible.





Watch the video here:

"Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," a user commented on his post.

Another user wrote, "What's a better way to burn your hand?"

Someone else quipped, "Thank heaven he did not light it with his mouth."

A user taunted, "When you don't understand basic physics."

A few weeks ago, a shocking video showing a man wrapped in plastic and clinging on the side of a moving car went viral. The video was part of a trend of life-threatening stunts making headlines.

In another incident, four men were seen hanging out of the sunroof and windows of a moving car in Bengaluru.