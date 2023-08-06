Video: Punjab MLA Shares 'Horrifying Experience' In IndiGo Flight With No AC

IndiGo's Chandigarh to Jaipur flight had no AC turned on due to a technical issue

IndiGo has apologised to passengers after they flagged an extremely uncomfortable hour-long flight with the aircraft's air-conditioning turned off - in peak summer - due to a technical issue.

The passengers tweeted visuals of people using the aircraft's safety cards as hand fans. A perspiring flight attendant was also seen passing wet wipes frequently to the passengers.

"We deeply apologise for the inconvenience our customers experienced during your recent travel with us. We take our customers' comfort and satisfaction seriously and regret the inconvenience on IndiGo flight 6E7261 from Chandigarh to Jaipur," the airline said in a statement.

It said the aircraft's air-conditioning system was inspected after it landed in Jaipur. "Aircraft was released for subsequent flights after thorough inspections and corrections," IndiGo said in the statement.

Punjab Congress chief and MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was also in the same flight. He tweeted it was "the most horrifying experience".

"We were made to wait for about 10-15 minutes in the queue in the scorching sun and when we entered the plane, to our shock, the ACs weren't working and the flight took off without the ACs on," Mr Warring tweeted.

Had one of the most horrifying experiences while traveling from Chandigarh to Jaipur today in Aircraft 6E7261 by @IndiGo6E. We were made to wait for about 10-15 minutes in the queue in the scorching sun and when we entered the Plane, to our shock, the ACs weren't working and the... pic.twitter.com/ElNI5F9uyt — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) August 5, 2023

"Right from the take-off to landing, the ACs were off and all the passengers were made to 'suffer' throughout the journey. No one addressed the serious concern during the flight. In fact, the air hostess 'generously' distributed tissue papers to the passengers to wipe off sweat," the MLA tweeted, along with a video taken inside the aircraft.

Mr Warring tagged the aviation regulator DGCI and and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to take action against IndiGo.