Video: Cop Slaps Boy, Pulls Hair For Cycling During PM Convoy Rehearsal

A 17-year-old boy was assaulted by a police sub-inspector after he mistakenly drove his cycle into a street where a rehearsal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was underway, to ensure there are no security lapses during his visit on Friday.

A viral video of the incident, which took place at Ratan Chowk on Thursday, shows the teenager riding his cycle as the cars in the Prime Minister's convoy move through. Later, the teen is accosted by the cop, B S Gadhvi, who pulls his hair and slaps him.

"We thought he must have gone for a walk but when he did not return for several hours, we got worried. He returned at 9.30pm, crying. He said he was beaten up by the police but did not know why. He said he was taken to the police station. The cops should have counselled instead of assaulting him," a relative of the minor said.

As the clip triggered outrage among local residents and on social media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amita Vanani said Mr Gadhvi's behaviour was "totally inappropriate and is regretted".

The DCP also said that Mr Gadhvi, who was posted in a police station in Morbi district, has been transferred to the control room with immediate effect. The sub-inspector was in Surat to help with the security arrangements ahead of Mr Modi's visit.

Sources said the cop's salary increment has also been put on hold for a year.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)