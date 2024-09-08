Video: Girl Rescued From Car Stuck In Flood Waters Amid Rain In Uttarakhand

A young girl being rescued from a car stuck in flood waters in Haldwani

A car was zooming across a flooded street on a near deserted stretch in Uttarakhand with the rain coming down in sheets. The vehicle, carrying a family of four, kept going until it couldn't as flood waters pushed it back, shows a chilling video.

The incident was reported from Haldwani, known as the 'Gateway of Kumaon and an important business centre.

"Bah gaya woh, mujhe pata tha (He will be swept away. I knew it)," a man could he heard saying as the car struggled to stay on road.

"Paagal hai kya (Is he mad)," a woman, witnessing the car's precarious situation, could be heard saying, urging the car driver to go back.

"Sun hi nahi rahe (They are not listening)," said the man.

The car halts near a shop as flood waters continue to push the vehilce back.

A young girl on the front seat can be seen crossing over to the driver's side and then straight into the arms of a man on the pavement. The man transfers the child to the woman, who, navigating the strong flow of water, takes her inside the shop, shows the video.

The other passengers in the car were also able to get out in time.