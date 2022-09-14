Video: Forest Officials Reunite One-Month-Old Elephant Calf With Herd

The rescue video of an elephant calf grabbed attention online.

Elephants guard their herd very aggressively, especially the calves. They are well known for their close family bonds and the affection they show among their herd.

Unfortunately, a one-month-old elephant baby wandered away from its group and was discovered alone in the fields of Jashpur, Chhattisgarh.

A video that has been circulating online shows Chhattisgarh forest officers assisting the small elephant calf that has become separated from its herd.

Before assisting the infant in locating its herd, forest workers rescued it and performed a preliminary health examination. On social media, the incident's video has gained a lot of attention.

"We received information that a month-old elephant cub got separated from the herd. We reached the cub's location in 15 minutes to rescue him. A health checkup was done and the cub was then reunited with the herd," Jashpur Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Upadhyay told ANI.

The officials can be seen in the video coming to the scene and examining the calf for any wounds or illnesses. Then, the authorities assisted the baby in finding its family.

Here is a link to the video:

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: We received info that a month-old elephant cub got separated from the herd. We reached the cub's location in 15mins to rescue him. Health checkup was done & the cub was then reunited with the herd: Jashpur Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Upadhyay pic.twitter.com/KPMj9IxX9N — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 14, 2022



"This is so good to know. Kudos to everyone for helping reunite the little one with its herd," commented a Twitter user.

Elephant herds often have 8 to 100 members, depending on the terrain and the size of families. If A calf is born then the entire matriarchal herd raises and guards it.

Elephants are very intelligent creatures with extraordinary memories, and the matriarchal leaders rely on these traits to survive during dry seasons when they must lead their herds over impossibly long distances to drinking spots they can recall from the past.

Elephants have also been observed showing unmistakable symptoms of joy, happiness, rage, and playfulness.