Video: Fly Above 'Infrastructural Marvel' Sudarshan Setu In Gujarat

Sudarshan Setu is India's largest cable-operated bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's largest cable-operated bridge, Sudarshan Setu, this week. PM Modi, who laid the foundation for the project six years ago, shared a video on his social media accounts after the inauguration on Sunday and spoke about the significance of the bridge.

“An infrastructural marvel in Gujarat…here is why the Sudarshan Setu is exceptional!” the caption read on X, formerly Twitter.

An infrastructural marvel in Gujarat…here is why the Sudarshan Setu is exceptional! pic.twitter.com/aiRPKJx0ri — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2024

"It was my fortune that I got the opportunity to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu," he said in the video. “Sudarshan Setu is not just a facility; it is also an engineering marvel. Students of structural engineering should come and study the Sudarshan Setu. It is India's longest cable bridge,” he added.

"This bridge will connect Okha to Beyt Dwarka and will also facilitate the pilgrimage, adding more divinity to this place,” he guaranteed in the video.

PM Modi highlighted the impressive features of the bridge, pointing out that the footpaths on both sides of the bridge, each 2.5 metres (8 ft) wide, are adorned with verses from the Srimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna.

He also mentioned that the beautiful lighting on Sudarshan Setu comes from the solar panels attached to it, using the sun's power to light up the bridge. In the video, he said, "It is truly exceptional and exquisitely beautiful." “Sudarshani hai,” he exclaimed.

PM Modi stated that it would emerge as a major tourist attraction in Dwarka, contributing to the region's economic and cultural growth.

Costing Rs 980 crore, the bridge spans approximately 2.32 km, making it India's longest cable-stayed bridge.

The cable bridge is part of National Highway 51 and is constructed by the NH division of the Gujarat Roads and Buildings Department.