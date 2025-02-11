Video: Emergency Window Comes Off In AC Coach Of New Delhi-Bound Train, Fixed After 2 Hours

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 has witnessed a record-breaking influx of devotees, leading to utter chaos at railway stations in Varanasi. Amid this, a shocking mishap occurred on February 10 aboard the 12561 Swatantrata Senani Express, which was en route to New Delhi Railway Station from Prayagraj. The emergency window of the air-conditioned (AC) train coach suddenly fell off, narrowly missing a passenger who was sitting beside it.

A video of the incident, which has been circulating on social media, shows the window glass lying in the passage area, while a curtain hangs precariously at the window, flapping in the gusty air. The Instagram user who shared the video noted the passenger who was sitting near the window escaped unscathed when the window fell off.

Despite the lucky escape, the incident caused concern among passengers, and a complaint was filed with Rail Madad, the Indian Railways' customer complaint portal. However, due to the train's ongoing journey, the window could only be repaired two hours later when the train arrived at Kanpur station.

"Emergency Window in B1 coach Got fallen off on passenger while train was coming from Prayagraj to NDLS," the caption read.

The incident has raised questions about the maintenance and safety standards of Indian Railways, particularly regarding the condition of windows and other critical safety features in AC coaches. Many tagged Railway officials, demanding better services. Users expressed their frustration and disappointment, emphasising the need for reliable and secure travel experiences.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Where are the RPF people at this time... If you cross the track like this, you will come to catch it." Another person commented, "Oh, I hope no one got hurt."