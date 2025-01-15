Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Video: Electricity Officials Attacked While Trying To Cut Connection In Uttarakhand

Following the long altercation, a complaint regarding the assault was filed by one of the electricity employees at the Laksar police station.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

Police are actively looking into the matter and have taken cognizance of the viral video.

Two electricity department employees in Uttarakhand's Laksar were beaten up by a group of individuals while attempting to disconnect connections due to unpaid bills. A video of the assault, showing the employees being beaten up has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a group of men, including the landlord, hitting the electricity officials while hurling abuses at them.

Following the long altercation, a complaint regarding the assault was filed by one of the electricity employees at the Laksar police station.

Police are actively looking into the matter and have taken cognizance of the viral video. Individuals involved in the assault are yet to be arrested.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand Electrcity, Uttarakhand Electricity Bill Fight
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.