Video: Electricity Officials Attacked While Trying To Cut Connection In Uttarakhand

Two electricity department employees in Uttarakhand's Laksar were beaten up by a group of individuals while attempting to disconnect connections due to unpaid bills. A video of the assault, showing the employees being beaten up has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a group of men, including the landlord, hitting the electricity officials while hurling abuses at them.

Following the long altercation, a complaint regarding the assault was filed by one of the electricity employees at the Laksar police station.

Police are actively looking into the matter and have taken cognizance of the viral video. Individuals involved in the assault are yet to be arrested.