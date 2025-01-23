Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Video: Drunk Truck Driver Rams Vehicles, People Throw Stones To Stop Him In Maharashtra

A video showed the truck on the wrong side of the Dombivali-Badlapur pipeline road.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Video: Drunk Truck Driver Rams Vehicles, People Throw Stones To Stop Him In Maharashtra
The truck driver was finally caught after he crashed into a divider.
892499:

A drunk trailer truck driver, who was driving on the wrong side of the highway, rammed several vehicles, including a police car today, in Maharashtra's Ambernath. A video showed the truck on the wrong side of the Dombivali-Badlapur pipeline road.

The driver rammed a vehicle and was confronted by people, but he decided to flee when surrounded by the crowd. He put the vehicle in reverse and tried to escape, but ended up hitting a tree. While reversing the truck, the driver rammed an auto-rickshaw, but he did not stop there.

People started throwing stones at the driver's window to stop him, but he continued to flee after ramming several vehicles. Several people narrowly escaped, but multiple cars, two-wheelers, and autorickshaws were damaged.

The truck driver was finally caught after he crashed into a divider in the Anandnagar MIDC area. He was arrested and taken into police custody.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Maharashtra, Ambernath, Drunk Truck Driver
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.