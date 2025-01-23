Video: Drunk Truck Driver Rams Vehicles, People Throw Stones To Stop Him In Maharashtra

A drunk trailer truck driver, who was driving on the wrong side of the highway, rammed several vehicles, including a police car today, in Maharashtra's Ambernath. A video showed the truck on the wrong side of the Dombivali-Badlapur pipeline road.

The driver rammed a vehicle and was confronted by people, but he decided to flee when surrounded by the crowd. He put the vehicle in reverse and tried to escape, but ended up hitting a tree. While reversing the truck, the driver rammed an auto-rickshaw, but he did not stop there.

People started throwing stones at the driver's window to stop him, but he continued to flee after ramming several vehicles. Several people narrowly escaped, but multiple cars, two-wheelers, and autorickshaws were damaged.

The truck driver was finally caught after he crashed into a divider in the Anandnagar MIDC area. He was arrested and taken into police custody.