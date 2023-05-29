Video: Drone Scans For Threats As Army Evacuates Civilians In Manipur

Indian Army's UAV keeps an overwatch as soldiers evacuate civilians in Manipur

The Indian Army today undertook a civilian evacuation mission under challenging conditions in violence-hit Manipur.

In a tweet, the army's Spear Corps posted visuals of the evacuation mission taken from unmanned ariel vehicles (UAVs) in Manipur's Kakching district.

In one such footage, a long line of military trucks with civilians travelling in them are seen passing through the narrow streets of a village. The UAV keeps monitoring their movement and scanning ahead for potential threats.

Manipur has been seeing constant gunfights in many areas at the same time. The army's mission to evacuate citizens today has not been without dangers.

"Army and Assam Rifles undertake rescue operations in Kakching district in Manipur. UAVs, mine-protected vehicles, QRTs (quick response teams) tasked to ensure safe move of 2,000 civilians from Serou to Pangaltabi in vehicles. 328 civilians moved from Sugnu to Sajik Tampak," the Spear Corps tweeted.

In another tweet, the army posted visuals of people cheering along a road as the convoy with the evacuated civilians reached a town.

"Everyone is safe, everyone is safe. We have got everyone," a man is heard saying in the video amid the clapping and cheering.

Army & Assam Rifles undertake rescue operations in Kakching distt #Manipur. UAVs, Mine Protected Vehicles, QRTs tasked to ensure safe move of 2000 civilians from Serou to Pangaltabi in vehicles. 328 civilians moved from Sugnu to Sajik Tampak(1/2)#ManipurRescue@adgpipic.twitter.com/ygMlQ7uGS5 — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) May 29, 2023

Since the start of the law and order problem in Manipur on May 3, the Indian Army has been using UAVs to keep an eye on sensitive areas as the authorities work to restore normalcy.

Commandos of the Manipur Police had also engaged insurgents for nearly 10 hours yesterday in several areas of Manipur. Chief Minister N Biren Singh told reporters they have got reports that "40 terrorists" have been shot dead.

Manipur has been without internet for nearly a month.

The ethnic violence between the Meiteis, who live in and around Imphal valley, and the Kuki tribe, who are settled in the hills, over the Meiteis' demand to be included under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category has claimed over 80 lives since clashed started on May 3.

Home Minister Amit Shah reached Manipur tonight. Army chief General Manoj Pande also went to the state on a two-day visit to review the security situation.