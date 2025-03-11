Video: Dramatic Rescue Of Woman Who Jumped Into Canal In Uttarakhand

A video of two policemen jumping into a canal to save a drowning woman in Uttarakhand has gone viral. In a nearly one-and-a-half-minute-long video, the men are seen racing to save the woman after she jumped. They run a few hundred meters on the banks and jump in. One of the policemen is seen swimming to the drowning woman. Later, his colleague helps in the rescue.

The video has emerged reportedly from Roorkee, a city in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

The woman, an MA student, allegedly jumped because of mental stress over the past few days. When she jumped into the canal, witnesses raised an alarm. Additional Sub-Inspector Manoj Sharma and Head Constable Kripa Ram, patrolling the area as part of the "Roorkee Hawk 14" team, instantly ran towards the canal to pull her out.

The woman was pulled out of the waters in an unconscious state. The two policemen provided emergency care and drained water from her stomach before taking her to the civil hospital. The girl is undergoing treatment, and the family has been informed.

The police officials are being praised for their bravery. Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), the Uttarakhand Police said: "This courageous act sets an example of police's duty and humanity. Locals appreciated the city police unit (CPU) personnel."