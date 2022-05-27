Video: Delhi Riots Accused, Who Pointed Gun At Cop, Gets Huge Welcome

Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan went home earlier this week after being granted a four-hour parole.

A jailed Delhi riots accused, who pointed a gun at a policeman during the February 2020 violence, was welcomed warmly by his neighbours during a brief visit home.

Shahrukh Pathan went home on Monday after being granted four-hour parole to meet his father, who is unwell.

A widely circulated video shows Pathan followed by a crowd as he walks around at his neighbourhood in north-east Delhi, escorted by the police. People can be seen cheering him and many even attempt a handshake. He went back to jail hours later.

Pathan was seen in viral videos pointing a gun at a policeman during the Delhi riots over anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). He was arrested and convicted by a court.

The charges against him include rioting, promoting religious enmity and attempted murder.

His lawyers argued that in March, he was granted parole for a day, when his father was to go through a coronary angioplasty surgery. He claimed he could not meet his father because he was in surgery at the time.

The three-day violence in Delhi, related to the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests, left over 50 dead and 200 injured.