Video: Cops Try To Destroy Liquor Bottles With Bulldozer, Locals Steal Them

Guntur: People seen stealing liquor bottles that were to be destroyed by cops

"Oye...Oye...Oye...," shout policemen as scores of men, like bees to honey, swarm a spot and try to run away with liquor bottles laid out on the ground to be destroyed, shows a video that emerged from Andhra Pradesh today.

The incident, the video of which is now in wide circulation, was reported from Guntur, nearly 40 km from state capital Amaravati.

The cops were in the process of destroying Rs 50 lakh worth of seized liquor at a dumping yard on Etukuru Road when they were caught unawares by a sudden crowd.

A quick bend and the men fled with bottles, some managing to take away multiple bottles, even as policemen tried to regain control of the situation, showed the video.

At no point did the policemen appear to be using force, though the bottle looters came at the stash from all directions.

At least one man escaping with a liquor bottle was made to turn around and put it back, the video showed.

The police are investigating what happened and who participated in the theft.