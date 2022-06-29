Video: Coast Guard Chief Lands Latest Chopper On A Warship In Arabian Sea

The video ends with a close-up shot of the front of the chopper but the pilot isn't clearly visible.

A day after four people died in a helicopter accident in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai, Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania today flew the latest ALH Mark 3 helicopter and landed it on a warship in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in Porbandar, news agency ANI reported.

In a video posted on Twitter, the chopper can be seen slowly descending on a moving warship. It wobbles a bit on the way down, presumably due to strong winds, but eventually settles smoothly on the helipad on the ship's rear. The video ends with a close-up shot of the front of the chopper but the pilot isn't clearly visible.

In an unrelated incident, four people died yesterday after a helicopter carrying seven passengers and two pilots fell into the Arabian Sea while attempting to land at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Sagar Kiran rig at Mumbai High. All nine people were pulled out after successful rescue operations but four were later reported dead. The helicopter was a newly leased Pawan Hans Sikorsky S-76.

The chopper was attempting to land at the rig, located some 111 km west of the Mumbai coast, when the incident took place. About 1.5 km from the landing zone on the rig, the chopper fell into the sea, an official said.