Video: 'Chinar Warriors' Carry Pregnant Woman To Hospital In Biting Cold

Indian Army's China Corps soldiers carry a pregnant woman to a hospital in heavy snowfall

Soldiers of the Indian Army's Chinar Corps carried a pregnant woman through heavy snowfall after they received a call for help.

In a tweet, the Chinar Corps - "Sentinels of Kashmir" - posted a video of soldiers walking on thick snow in a forest as they carried the woman on a stretcher to a hospital.

"Chinar warriors got a distress call from Ramnagri in Shopian for urgent medical assistance for a pregnant lady. In heavy snowfall, evacuation team carried the lady on a stretcher and brought her to district hospital in Shopian. Family blessed with a baby boy," the China Corps tweeted.

There is heavy snowfall in Kashmir region. Bad weather led to flight disruptions in Srinagar airport on Saturday.

Gulmarg, the skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.6 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 0.2 degree Celsius.

Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of a 40-day harsh winter period known as "Chilla-i-Kalan", which began on December 21.

Chilla-i-Kalan is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably, leading to freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.