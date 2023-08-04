Video: Chandrababu Naidu vs Jagan Reddy Goes From Podium To Street

A police bus and some armoured vehicles were also set ablaze.

An alleged insulting remark by Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu sparked a fresh clash between workers of his party and the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh today. Mr Naidu's convoy was blocked and incidents of arson and stone-throwing were reported, leaving at least 20 policemen and several workers of both parties injured.

Disturbing visuals from the spot showed several vehicles, including a police bus and armoured vehicles, toppled to their side and set ablaze. Workers of the two parties had also clashed last week.

Taking an aggressive stand after today's skirmishes, Mr Naidu said, "If you come with sticks. I'll come with sticks too, if you declare war, l'll declare war too. Every drop of blood of my workers that is shed is like my blood being shed. Why are you resorting to such violence?"

The fight between the workers broke out when Mr Naidu was touring various districts of the state as part of his outreach ahead of Assembly elections in the state next year. While addressing a rally in Mulakalacheruvu village in Annamayya district this morning, he made scathing remarks against Thamballapalle MLA P D Reddy and allegedly called him 'ravana'.

When the TDP chief was headed to his next stop, Punganur in Palnadu district, the convoy had to stop because a group of angry YSRCP workers had blocked the way to protest against his remarks on their party's MLA. Police said a clash broke out between workers from both sides.

Chittoor Superintendent of Police Rishanth Reddy said, "An incident of fierce stone-throwing, arson and attack on police was reported on the way to Punganur where over 20 police personnel were attacked, including the deputy superintendent of police."

Police carried out a lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and control the situation.