Video: Car Washed Away In Heavy Rain In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

A video of the incident shows the jeep get caught in a strong current and washed away off the bridge.

Their car got stuck as they were crossing a bridge amid heavy rains. They stepped out and tried to pull the jeep to safety. They tried to pull it using a rope, but to no avail. The car gets swept by the strong current.

The incident occurred in Narayana Baloda Khal village of Mahidpur tehsil in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. All the passengers in the vehicles are safe.

Ujjain has received over 300 mm of rainfall this year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Last week, three people, including a woman, were killed when the car was washed away while crossing a bridge amid heavy rain in Nagpur's Savner tehsil.