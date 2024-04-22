Video: Car Rams Parked Truck On Highway, Gets Stuck Under, Couple Dies

The ghastly crash was caught on the CCTV camera installed on the highway

A couple cruising down a highway in their sedan lost control and drove straight into a truck parked on the side of the road in Telangana's Suryapet. The car got stuck under the truck and the couple died on the spot.

In the horrific video, the car, a white Maruti Suzuki Dzire, is seen driving down at very high speeds and ramming the stationary truck. Such was the impact, that the truck moved forward a bit and the car, blowing up a storm of dust as it tried to brake, ended up completely under it. What remained of the car was a mangled wreck.

Locals rushed in to save the passengers and tried to move the crumpled metal with iron rods, but failed to pull them out.

A crane was called in to move the car out and take out the bodies, media reports said.

The police have yet to identify the victims and suspect the driver may have fallen asleep.