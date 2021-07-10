Video: Bullock Cart Carrying Protesting Maharashtra Congress Workers Collapses

In the video, workers can be later seen helping those who fell to the ground.

In an awkward moment for the workers of Maharashtra Congress that was caught on camera, a bullock cart, which carried several Congress workers and leaders, collapsed on Saturday, while they were protesting against the rising fuel prices in the state.

The cart tumbled while almost a dozen workers were raising slogans of, "How our leader should be? They should be like Rahul Gandhi," standing on the cart.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A bullock cart, on which Congress workers and leaders were protesting in Mumbai today, collapses. They were protesting against the fuel price hike. pic.twitter.com/INqHWpNi7C — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

Opposition parties, including Congress, have been targeting the central government over the rising fuel prices which is burning a hole in the pockets of the common man.

There have been unique protests against the Narendra Modi-led government over the skyrocketing fuel prices.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Labour Minister Becharam Manna rode a cycle for 38 km - from his home in Hooghly's Singur to reach the state assembly in Kolkata - to protest against the rising fuel prices in the country.

After a price hike again on Saturday across the country, petrol in Mumbai is costing people Rs 106.93 per litre while diesel price stands at Rs 97.46 for the same quantity.

Petrol price was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise on Saturday, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This took fuel prices across the country to a fresh high.