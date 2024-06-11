Video: Man, Sister Thrashed By Group In Noida After Argument

The incident was reported from Bhangel market area yesterday.

A man and his sister were assaulted in Noida by a group of men after an argument, the police said today.

The argument broke out between two men over a petty issue. When the sister of one of the men tried to stop the fight, she was also thrashed by the other man and his friends. The woman alleged that her clothes were also torn.

The police were called in but the group continued to thrash the man and his sister in their presence.

A video shows the group thrashing the man, his sister and other family members as a police official tries to intervene.

Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is on.