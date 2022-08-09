Video: Boy's Acrobatic Stunts On Tamil Nadu Road Stun Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra Shares Video: A young boy performs acrobatic stunts on a road in Tamil Nadu.

Anand Mahindra is known for bringing to the fore some of the most fascinating content on the internet. This time too, the Mahindra group chairperson has shared a video of a boy and emphasised the need to recognise talent in the country.

Shared on Mr Mahindra's official Twitter handle, the video features a boy skillfully performing acrobatics on a road in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. The little kid does multiple stunts including front and back flips and even pulls off a 360-flip as onlookers watch in awe.

“And after the Gold rush for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track,” Mr Mahindra wrote in the Tweet.

And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli) pic.twitter.com/DXBcGQjMX0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2022

He further shared that the video has been sent to him by a friend who has personally witnessed the boy's talent in a village in Tirunelveli.

Since being posted, the video has amassed more than 82,000 views on Twitter and also prompted users to praise the talented kid.

Highlighting the ability of the boy, this user hoped that he could one day compete in the Olympics if trained well.

Someone needs to help this boy get trained and be part of the Indian Olympics team. He has already learned the tricks. — Smart iDeAS (@DSmartiDeAS) August 9, 2022

Another wrote how several villages in India are a hub of talent but many go unnoticed and unrecognized.

There are plenty such talents in indian villages who need to be recognise and well nurture.Same with swimming,village kids are very fast in ponds and rivers.Please as a die-hearted Indian sports fan we need collective effort. @anandmahindra@IIS_Vijayanagar@OGQ_India@Media_SAI — Subham (@Arnab22145) August 9, 2022

The boy truly amazed the many of the viewers with his stunts.

Just amazing.. India is filled with talent in all corners.. ???????? — Vinit Arora (@vinitarora_1) August 9, 2022

Agreeing to Mr Mahindra's call for spotting talent, one user wrote “There is so much of talent out there, I feel efforts have been made to provide facilities & tap such talented youngsters but there is lot more to do…”

Agreed, there is so much of talent out there, I feel efforts have been made to provide facilities & tap such talented youngsters but there is lot more to do… — Nalin Bhargava (@BhargavaNalin) August 9, 2022

“Gymnastic persons do their practices in their court but here the child doing same thing on the road. Wonderful,” wrote another.

Gymnastic persons do their practices in their court but here the child doing same thing on the road.



Wonderful ???? — Manish S Chauhan (@mchauhan007) August 9, 2022

India witnessed a gold rush at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which were held in Birmingham, England. The Indian team came fourth on the medal tally bagging a total of 61 medals including 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze medals.