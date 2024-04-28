Video: Boy, 5, Wanted Eknath Shinde To Join His Birthday Party, Gets A Surprise

Ridhan Charla wanted the Maharashtra Chief Minister to join in his birthday celebration

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday joined the birthday celebration of a five-year-old boy in Anantpuram Society in Kolhapur.

The Chief Minister was in the area for other engagements following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Kolhapur on Saturday but made time to celebrate with the young child in the Bapat Camp area of the district.

Ridhan Charla was celebrating his fifth birthday on Saturday and had a unique request: he wanted the Chief Minister to join in his celebration.

His parents, moved by their son's wish, approached Mr Shinde, who readily agreed to the request.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited Anantpuram Society in the Bapat Camp area of Kolhapur. He also participated in the birthday celebration of a 5-year-old boy. (27.04)



(Source: Shiv Sena) pic.twitter.com/9Jbjvh3yCm — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Kolhapur, Raigad, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituencies are going to vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha 2024 on May 7.

The rest of Maharashtra seats will go to polls on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Like the rest of the country, votes will be counted on June 4.

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the Lower House of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in the Shiva Sena 2022, the Eknath Shinde faction aligned with the BJP.

