Video: Bihar Woman, 2 Children Survive After Train Goes Over Them

The mother hunkered down over her children, shielding them from what was to come.

A woman and her two children miraculously survived after a train went over them at a Bihar railway station on Saturday. A chilling video recorded by people on the platform shows the mother crouching over her children on the tracks as the train speeds through the station, passing over them. All three survived without a scratch, officials said.

On Saturday, the woman and her children reached Bihar's Barh Railway Station to board the Vikramshila Express to Delhi along with their family. A large group began to board the train and in a rush to get on, all three were pushed off the platform and fell on the tracks.

Chaos ensued as frantic passengers screamed to save the family after the train started to leave the station. In a panic, the mother hunkered down over her children, shielding them from what was to come.

Her quick-thinking shocked the passengers who watched in awe as the speeding train passed over the family, leaving them untouched.

Within seconds, the train is gone and the woman is seen motionless on the track. Quickly, a group of passengers jumps down to the tracks to pull the three back on to the platform.

The woman's husband, who was separated from his family, jumped from the train and ran back to the station, officials said. The family was sent to a nearby hospital for medical checkup. Their condition is reported to be stable.