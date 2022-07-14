Video: Assam Chief Minister Rides A Bike During Survey Of Flood-Hit District

In the video, the chief minister is seen riding a scooter and has a pink helmet on.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today rode a bike during a visit to the flood-hit Tamulpur. Over 2,50,300 people have been hit by the floods in five districts of Assam - Cachar, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon, and Tamulpur.

Mr Sarma shared a video of his ride on Twitter. "Took a motor-bike ride to Bagaribari embankment breach site during my visit to Tamulpur," he said.

In the video, the chief minister is seen riding a scooter and has a pink helmet on. Other officials and security personnel also rode along with Mr Sarma as he navigates through the narrow roads.

Took a motor-bike ride to Bagaribari embankment breach site during my visit to Tamulpur. pic.twitter.com/uE4z8TgqV0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 14, 2022

The Assam government has set up 76 relief camps in four districts where 17,014 people, including 3,139 children, have taken shelter.

Massive erosion has been reported in Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, South Salmara, and Tinsukia districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in several districts.