Video: Another Pet Dog Attack In Lift, This Time In Noida Housing Society

Incidents of pet dog attacks have reportedly been on the rise in the National Capital Region.

Days after a shocking video showing a pet dog biting a boy inside a housing society lift in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad triggered outrage over the owner's insensitivity, another video of a dog attack in Noida has surfaced. The fresh incident, captured on CCTV, is from the Apex Athena society in Sector 75 of Noida.

In the video clip, a boy can be seen holding a dog by the leash while another man stands at a distance, near the elevator's door. As the lift stops and the boy moves to get out, the dog lunges towards the man, who falls down on the floor while trying to save himself.

It is unclear from the video if the man was bitten.

The owner of the dog can be seen trying to control his pet and drag it out of the lift.

The incident comes just two days after a woman in a lift of the Charms Castle society located in Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad was slammed for not helping the boy after her dog jumped and bit him. She was seen calmly looking on and getting out of the lift even without apologising even as the boy winced in pain.

The footage had prompted a response from the Ghaziabad Police. They said they have registered a case based on the complaint of the parents. In a tweet in Hindi, they added that advance legal action is being taken by the Nandgram police station.

