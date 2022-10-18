1-Year-Old Mauled By Stray Dog At Noida Housing Society Dies Of Injuries

The infant was taken to a private hospital. He died at night.

A baby died after being mauled by a stray dog at an apartment building in Noida near Delhi on Monday.

The one-year-old boy was hospitalised with severe injuries after he was attacked by the dog, according to the police.

The incident took place at the Lotus Boulevard apartments in Sector 100, Noida, around 4.30 pm yesterday, police officer Rajneesh Verma said.

"The parents of the child are construction workers. Both were working inside the society and had kept their child near them. However, a stray dog had entered the society and it bit the child, leaving him severely injured," Mr Verma told PTI.

The police said agencies had been asked to catch stray dogs. Reports said dog-catchers arrived but were asked to leave by residents.