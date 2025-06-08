Video: Andhra Minister Tosses Bouquet After Official Fails To Answer Query

Andhra Pradesh Minister S Savitha threw a bouquet behind her after a district tahsildar (revenue official) failed to answer her query about gas cylinder distribution, say sources, sparking criticism of the minister's high-handed approach.

The video clip, which is steadily going viral, is nearly three days old.

The Minister of Backward Classes Welfare is offered a bouquet, but she tosses it behind her, shows the video, and continues to walk ahead, posing with a bouquet offered by another official.

As the minister threw the bunch of flowers behind her, even her security official, walking right behind her, fails to catch it, shows the video.

According to sources, the incident occurred during a pension distribution programme.

Minister Savitha had questioned district official Prabhavati about the number of free gas cylinders distributed in the first phase across the constituency. However, the official did not have a proper response to the query, said sources.