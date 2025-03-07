Video: 8-Year-Old Girl Outsmarts 2 Armed Masked Robbers In Faridabad

Showing exceptional courage, an 8-year-old from Faridabad foiled a robbery attempt despite being threatened by two men, one of whom pointed a pistol at her.

On Thursday evening, 8-year-old Kritika was sitting at the counter of her family's store - Ravi Bhati Hardware on Sohna Road - and completing her school work when three men arrived on a bike. Two of the men, who had their faces covered with helmets and masks, accosted Kritika and one of them pointed a country made pistol at her, demanding that she tell them where the money was kept.

A video, captured on CCTV cameras installed in the store, shows Kritika remaining calm even as the men push her chair and open a drawer looking for cash. Refusing to give up the location of the money, the girl reached for a bell near the counter, alerting her family members in their house upstairs.

Realising what had happened and seeing the family members approaching, the two men climbed on their bike, which was kept running by their third accomplice, and fled.

Kritika's actions have earned her praise from her family and neighbours, who applauded her bravery and the calmness shown by her in handling the situation.

The family has not filed a police complaint.

(With inputs from Jitendra Beniwal)



