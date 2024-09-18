8-Year-Old US Girl Drives Mother's SUV To Store, Police Find Her Shopping

Her relatives were called to the store to get her and the vehicle.

A shocking dashcam video has been released showing an 8-year-old girl driving her mother's vehicle, to a Target store in Ohio, US. Bedford police reported that the child, initially declared missing, was found safe and shopping at the store after driving for nearly 30 minutes on busy roads. According to Fox 8, the incident happened on Sunday morning when the police received a call about the missing child, followed by a report of a small child driving a 2020 Nissan Rogue erratically on Rockside road. A dashcam video captured the shocking moment the young driver was spotted on the road. As the recording began, a man's voice was heard alerting authorities to a vehicle behind him, saying, "The car behind me is swerving everywhere."

A neighbour also provided crucial evidence to authorities, revealing that their home security camera captured the 8-year-old girl getting into the SUV alone and driving away.

Police traced the vehicle to a Target parking lot in Bainbridge, where they found the child shopping inside. The girl admitted to striking a mailbox during her 10-mile journey, estimated to be around 20-25 minutes via Google Maps. Her relatives were called to the store to get her and the vehicle.

Though no one was hurt, the incident raises concerns about child supervision and road safety. Authorities have not released information on the mother's whereabouts or potential charges.

Police told Nexstar's FOX 8 I-Team the girl is too young to be charged criminally, and they are grateful no one was injured. On Facebook, the Bedford Police Department joked about the incident.

''Well, I've finally found a woman who's in more of a hurry to shop at Target than my wife. More of a hurry by 8 years. That's right an 8-year-old took mommy's car this morning and drove to Target in Bainbridge to shop. Thankfully she made it and was immediately located by Bainbridge Police. She's now home safe. Not sure what she bought, or if she was even able to use her Target app to save 5%. We did let her finish her Frappuccino. We're not mean,'' the post read.