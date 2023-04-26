Video: Target Store In US Locks Its Entire Product Range To Deter Shoplifters

Target store in US

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows the health and beauty aisle of a Target store in San Francisco, US fully locked up in glass to prevent shoplifting.

Originally posted on TikTok on Thursday, the footage features the store's interior and it showed aisle after aisle of common drug store products under lock and key.

The overlay of the video reads, "This is what my Target in SF looks like now."

The items on display show toothpaste, deodorant, lotion, and razors under lock and key.

The video soon surfaced across social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile in #California— amid soaring #crime, @Target in #SanFrancisco has officially locked up all basic living items.



Comments/thoughts below ⬇️ on how you'd feel if you walked into your local #Target and it looked like👇https://t.co/16beUxInK3 — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) April 22, 2023

According to a report by WNCT-TV, the cosmetic confinement had been underway since at least October last year at the Folsom Street store near the city's Mission District.

A Target spokesperson told New York Post, "Like other retailers, organized retail crime is a concern across our business. We're taking proactive measures to keep our teams and guests safe while deterring and preventing theft."

"We're taking proactive measures to keep our teams and guests safe while deterring and preventing theft," a Target spokesperson said in a statement to Insider. "These mitigation efforts include hiring additional security guards, adding third-party guard services at select locations, and using new technologies and tools to protect merchandise from being stolen."

"We are working with legislators, law enforcement, and retail industry partners to support public policy that would help achieve our goals of creating a safe environment in our stores and keeping our doors open in communities across the country," the spokesperson added.