Video: 7 Rescued In 'A Daring Night Operation' By Coast Guard In Diu

The video has been shared by the Indian Coast Guard on Twitter.

A rescue operation in Diu amid challenging weather conditions has been caught on camera that shows a helicopter landing at a coast to help the crew members even as it's pitch dark.

"In a daring night rescue operation amidst challenging weather @IndiaCoastGuard indigenous advanced light helicopter rescued seven crew from distressed IFB Ram aground off Diu. All personnel safe (sic)," reads the tweet along with the video.

In a daring night rescue operation amidst challenging weather @IndiaCoastGuard indigenous advanced light helicopter rescued 7 crew from distressed IFB Ram aground off Diu. All personnel safe — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 14, 2021

All seven people who were rescued by the Dhruv Helicopter were on a boat.