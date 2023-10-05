Video: 3 Men Threaten Punjab Businessman In Khalistani Terrorist's Name

The garment shop owner pleaded with folded hands and requested them to stop.

Three people entered a garment shop in Punjab's Moga today and threatened the owner to talk to Canada-based Khalistani Terrorist Arshdeep Dalla to extort money, but the attempt was foiled after an alert employee's call to the cops.

The incident took place around noon in Moga's Camp Clothing Market area. The three people are reportedly associates of Arshdeep Dalla.

Caught On Camera

The extortion attempt was captured on CCTV and visuals showed the three associates taking the phones of some staff members of the shop while the owner was forced to talk to someone on the phone.

The garment shop owner pleaded with folded hands and requested them to stop but to no avail. After noticing something suspicious, an alert staff member called the police.

Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) Satnam Singh, who was on patrolling duty in the area, immediately reached the spot and caught two associates while one managed to run away.

ASI Singh single-handedly cornered them in the shop. The police said the three people were associates of Canada-based Arshdeep Dalla.

Earlier, an audio clip of Arshdeep Dalla threatening a businessman in Punjab for extorting money surfaced.

"Listen to me be prepared to be disturbed now," Arshdeep Dalla said in his reply to the businessman when he said, "We have enough problems already and you are already disturbing us."

Arshdeep Dalla, through calls from Canada, has been extorting money from businessmen, contractors, singers and liquor traders in Punjab and using the money to fund terror activities.

Who is Arshdeep Dalla

Arshdeep Dalla is a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist who has links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and wanted to target Hindu leaders in Punjab, Delhi Police have found.

Dalla's plan to target leaders of Hindu outfits and BJP's ideological arm Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had emerged during a crackdown by Delhi Police against two terror suspects earlier this year. In January, police conducted a raid in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and arrested Jagjeet Singh Jagga and Naushad following an arms recovery.

According to a Delhi Police chargesheet filed in court, Jagga revealed that he was in touch with Dalla. The Canada-based Khalistani terrorist had asked Jagga to prepare for terror activities in Punjab, the chargesheet said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information that can lead to his arrest.

Arshdeep Dalla was close to Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was killed in Canada in June and whose death triggered a diplomatic row between India and Canada after Justin Trudeau blamed "Indian agents" behind Nijjar's killing. India rejected these claims and called them "absurd" and "motivated".