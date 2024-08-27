Video: 2 Men On Bike Snatch Bag With Rs 1 Lakh Cash From Woman In Bihar

A police case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

A man and a woman on a bike stopped on the side of the road when two men on a motorcycle came from the opposite direction, slowed the vehicle, snatched a bag from the woman's hand and fled. The bag had Rs 1 lakh cash which the woman had just withdrawn from a bank in Bihar's Samastipur. The daylight robbery, which occurred today, was captured on a surveillance camera which showed the bikers snatching the bag.

The woman, Durga Kumari, gets down from the bike and runs after them but within seconds, the thieves sped away. Meanwhile, the man who was accompanying the woman turns around and starts running toward them but to no avail.

The incident took place near the Jagadamba Ply Factory on the Musarigharari-Patori road in Bihar's Samastipur. The woman was returning after withdrawing money from an SBI branch.

The victim said, "We went to the bank to withdraw and the bag had approximately Rs 1 lakh, a mobile phone worth Rs 25,000, ATM cards and other documents. We stopped at the spot for a minute because of some work. The thieves came from the front snatched the bag from me and fled."

A police case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

- with inputs from Avinash Kumar

