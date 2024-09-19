Video: 2 Men Attack Security Guard, Assault Female Staff At Noida Hospital, Arrested

A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showing two men allegedly assaulting security guards, including a female staff member, at Jaypee Hospital in Noida's Sector 126. The violent attack was captured on video and circulated on social media, prompting police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the suspects. The altercation began when the security guard denied entry to the men, identified as Akshay Sehgal (33) and Vaibhav Sehgal (27), without an attendant card. However, the men forcibly tried to enter the lift lobby, despite the guard's opposition. When confronted, they violently assaulted the security guard, kicking and punching him.

A female security staff member intervened, only to be pushed to the ground. Undeterred, she quickly got up and attempted to stop the attackers again. Despite bystanders and hospital staff intervening, the accused continued their assault.

Watch the video here:

This only happens in Noida. Where dehaatis got rich due to real estate. They didn't even care for the women security guard. pic.twitter.com/MAShmCjb88 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 19, 2024

After the video went viral, authorities confirmed in a tweet that the suspects were arrested.

थाना सेक्टर-126 क्षेत्रांतर्गत जेपी हॉस्पिटल में मारपीट करने वाले दोनों अभियुक्तगण गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/mgVkeWBmvC — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) September 18, 2024

The video has sparked discussion and outrage on social media, with many slamming the men for their shameful act. One user wrote, ''Sense of one-upmanship combined with a disdain for the ‘lower' bracket in society and we see this every day. When you feel you've crawled out of that hole you were in all your life you feel you deserve ‘respect.''

Another commented, ''To treat humans who work for us as slaves is a mindset, that exists in all eras. cctv has started capturing a lot more in this era and may help when such people are caught and given punishment.''

A third said, ''This harsh reality of our modern society faces us, urging us to accept its problems, inequalities, and struggles.'' A fourth added, ''This is absolutely shocking and unacceptable! A hospital is meant to be a place of healing, not violence. We need stricter action against hooliganism to ensure the safety of those who protect and serve us.''