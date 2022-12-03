Video: 2, Including Dreaded Gangster, Killed In Rajasthan Gang War

CTV footage showing the four accused running away

Two persons, including a notorious gangster, were shot dead in a gang war in Rajasthan, police said today.

According to reports, dreaded gangster Raju Theth was killed when four people opened fire on him at the entrance to his house in broad daylight.

Police said the accused fired on the victim at 9.30am on Piprali Road in Sikar city.

According to a police official, Theth, who suffered three bullet injuries, had a rivalry with another gang in the Shekhawati region of the state.

In multiple video footage captured on CCTV cameras, the four accused can be seen shooting at Theth on a street and then running away from the spot, with one of them firing in the air to scare away passers by and witnesses.

Soon after the murder, a person named Rohit Godara, who introduced himself from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility on Facebook, saying Theth's murder was the revenge for Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda.

Banuda, a gangster who was a member of the Anandpal gang, was killed in a gang war in Bikaner jail in July 2014.

Supporters of Theth have called for a bandh in Sikar and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.