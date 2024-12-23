Video: 17-Feet-Long Python, Weighing Nearly 100 Kg, Found In Assam

Videos emerged showing several people attempting to corner and capture the snake.

A 17-feet-long python, weighing nearly 100 kg, was found in Assam's Silchar last week. The reptile was the largest ever to be discovered in human habitat in the Barak Valley.

The snake was first seen near Assam University's Silchar campus, near Girls Hostel Number 1 on December 18.

Videos emerged showing several people attempting to corner and capture the snake. Other visuals also showed around 10 people carrying the snake as part of rescue operations, which also saw the involvement of the Barak Valley Wildlife Division.