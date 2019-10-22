Victim In Tarun Tejpal Case Cross-Examined By Defence For Second Day

Tarun Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant in an elevator of a 5-star hotel in Goa in 2013

The woman who lodged a sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal was cross-examined by the defence counsel for the second consecutive day in a Goa court today. She appeared before the court for the first time on Monday for the trial, which was being held in-camera.

District Judge Shama Joshi in Mapusa town of North Goa was hearing the case against Tejpal lodged by his former colleague, who was cross-examined by the defence counsel today.

Tejpal was present during the trial.

Later, Tejpal's lawyer Rajiv Gomes said the cross-examination will continue on Wednesday also.

A Supreme Court bench in August asked the Goa court to complete the trial in the case, preferably within six months, and refused Tejpal's plea to quash the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him.

Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant inside an elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.

He has denied the allegations levelled against him.

Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, by the crime branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. He has been out on bail since May 2014.

In September last year, the district court framed charges against Tejpal.

He was booked under various sections, including wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, criminal force, rape and sexually coloured remarks and use of criminal force on woman.

He had earlier also moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed.

