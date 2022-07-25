Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Get Death Threat On Social Media, Case Filed

The Mumbai police have registered a case under the IT Act against the accused. (File)

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal received death threat from an unidentified man through social media, the Mumbai police said.

The police said they have registered a case at Mumbai's Santacruz police station and an investigation has been initiated.

According to the police, the actors were receiving threats on Instagram and the accused was also stalking Katrina Kaif and threatening her.

Based on the complaint, the Santacruz police here have registered an FIR against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking), the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

The police have also registered a case under the IT Act.