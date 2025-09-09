Vice Presidential Election 2025 Live Updates: The stage is set for a direct contest between NDA's CP Radhakrishnan and Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy for the vice-presidential election today, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge. The voting will begin at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm. The counting of votes will begin after 6 pm, and the results will be declared later in the evening.
Both the candidates hail from southern India, with Mr Radhakrishnan from Tamil Nadu and Mr Reddy from Telangana.
The Vice Presidential election was necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the position on July 21, citing health reasons.
Here are the live updates on the Vice Presidential elections:
Vice President Election 2025: Voting To Begin At 10 AM
India to get new Vice-President; voting to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/lH6OM62RLP— NDTV (@ndtv) September 9, 2025
Numbers In Its Favour For Veep Election, NDA Still Keeping Strict Eye On MPs
The ruling NDA is ready with an elaborate plan for the election of the Vice President today -- contest between NDA candidate Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Opposition's retired Supreme Court judge Justice Sudershan Reddy. Though the numbers are stacked up in favour of the ruling NDA, the ruling alliance has come up with a detailed plan to ensure there are no slips. The margin of the victory is not expected to be large, and the NDA is tracking every vote, sources said.
The MPs have been divided up and each group will be under the stern eye of a minister till the voting begins. The groups will meet in the morning for breakfast and then head for parliament together, sources said.
All Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh will gather at Piyush Goyal's residence at 8 am. MPs from the rest of north India - Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Uttarakhand will gather at the residence of Manohar Lal Khattar.
Members of Parliament from south India will gather at the residence of Prahlad Joshi. Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be in charge of members of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Vice President Election Explained
The election is conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission, which appoints a Returning Officer, typically a senior parliamentary official, to oversee the process.
A prospective candidate must secure at least 20 proposers and 20 seconders from among MPs to file a valid nomination. A security deposit of Rs 15,000 is also required.
Each MP ranks the candidates in order of preference, and a candidate must get simple majority, i.e., more than half the total valid votes to win. If no candidate achieves this on first preferences, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and their votes transferred based on next preferences. This continues until one candidate is elected.
Vice President Election: PM Modi To Cast His Vote At 10 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote at 10 am today for the high-stakes Vice Presidential polls. He will be the first among other Parliamentarians to cast the vote.
Who Will Be New Vice President? Voting Begins At 10 am In BJP vs INDIA Battle
Voting begins at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm. Counting will begin post 6 pm. The election process is fairly straightforward. All MPs, elected or nominated, can vote. They do so in a secret ballot, meaning each can vote as they wish and not along party lines.
In practice, however, cross-voting is common. In 2022, for example, several opposition MPs voted for Jagdeep Dhankhar, the BJP's pick. Then the BJP benefitted from a large number of its own MPs, over 300 in the Lok Sabha alone, in the fray. This time the party-led NDA has 427 in both Houses, That should still be enough given confirmed support from the YSR Congress and a 386-vote majority mark after the BRS, BJD's abstention.
However, the narrower margins - in 2022 Mr Dhankhar won by 346 votes - means the BJP is taking no chances. 'Man to man marking' is what sources have told NDTV. BJP MPs have been divided into groups that will gather in the morning and stay together for the rest of the day, to minimise disruptions and/or attempted poaching by the opposition.
Vice President Election: Stage Set For High-Stakes Polls Today
The stage is set for a direct contest between NDA's CP Radhakrishnan and Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy for the vice-presidential election today, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is expected to win the election, although the margin of victory may not be as big as in the past few polls, sources told NDTV. Hence, the NDA, sources said, is tracking every vote.