The ruling NDA is ready with an elaborate plan for the election of the Vice President today -- contest between NDA candidate Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Opposition's retired Supreme Court judge Justice Sudershan Reddy. Though the numbers are stacked up in favour of the ruling NDA, the ruling alliance has come up with a detailed plan to ensure there are no slips. The margin of the victory is not expected to be large, and the NDA is tracking every vote, sources said.

The MPs have been divided up and each group will be under the stern eye of a minister till the voting begins. The groups will meet in the morning for breakfast and then head for parliament together, sources said.

All Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh will gather at Piyush Goyal's residence at 8 am. MPs from the rest of north India - Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Uttarakhand will gather at the residence of Manohar Lal Khattar.

Members of Parliament from south India will gather at the residence of Prahlad Joshi. Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be in charge of members of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.