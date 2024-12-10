SM Krishna, Ex-Karnataka Chief Minister And Maharashtra Governor, Dies At 92

Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, widely credited for putting Bengaluru on the world map, died past midnight. He was 92. The veteran politician, who also served as the External Affairs Minister, breathed his last at his Bengaluru home around 2:45 am. Reports say he was unwell for some time.

His last rites will be held with full state honours in Mandya district tomorrow. The Karnataka government has also announced a three-day state mourning.

A key figure in making Bengaluru a tech capital, SM Krishna was born in Somanahalli in Mandya district on May 1, 1932. Having served a long stint with the Congress, he joined the BJP towards the end of his political career.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by Mr Krishna's death. Calling him a remarkable leader, the Prime Minister said, "He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. Shri SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was "shocked" by the news. He said that Mr Krishna's service as a State and Union Minister and Chief Minister is unparalleled. "Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his contribution to the growth of the IT-BT sector, especially as Chief Minister," he said, adding that the politician guided him during his early days of joining the Congress.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he was a true leader who always prioritised the welfare of his people. "Our friendship transcended the competitive spirit we shared in attracting investments to our respective states. He was a true leader who always prioritized the welfare of his people. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," he said.

Mr Krishna graduated from the Maharaja's College in Mysuru and obtained a law degree from the Government Law College in Bengaluru. He later went to the US to study at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas and the George Washington University as a Fulbright Scholar.

His political career began in 1962 when he won the Maddur assembly seat as an Independent - defeating prominent Congress politician KV Shankar Gowda - and became a member of the Karnataka assembly. He made his parliament debut in 1968 after winning the Mandya by-election, but resigned and returned to state politics in 1972. He went back to the Lok Sabha in 1980.

He became a member of the Congress in 1971 after being with the Praja Socialist Party for some time. In 1999, he led the Congress to victory as the state unit chief and became the chief minister. He served as the Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008 and became the foreign minister in 2009.