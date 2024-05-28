'Very Serious Problem': Arvind Kejriwal On Losing 7 Kg Weight In A Month

Arvind Kejriwal has got an interim bail until June 1.

Expressing concerns over his weight loss, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he filed a petition in the Supreme Court for the extension of his interim bail for seven more days as he might be facing some serious medical condition for which he needs time to get the medical tests done.

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal until June 1.

Addressing a press conference in Bathinda, Mr Kejriwal said, "My weight has fallen a lot. If a person's weight falls by 7 kg in a month without any reason, then it is a very serious problem. So the doctors have prescribed several tests. I have asked for 7 days so that I can get all my tests done within a week. There could be some serious disease going on inside. The doctors said that if all the tests are done, then at least we will know whether some serious disease is going on inside or not."

The Delhi Chief Minister has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an extension on medical grounds of his interim bail by seven days in connection with the alleged liquor policy, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Monday.

Mr Kejriwal was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail on May 10, 50 days after he was jailed on corruption charges linked to the alleged liquor policy scam and hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail until June 1.

According to the party, the Delhi Chief Minister has lost 7 kilograms weight after his arrest and his ketone level is high which could signal some serious disease.

The party further informed that the doctors had advised the AAP convenor to undergo a Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography (PET-CT) scan and some other medical tests due to which Kejriwal has sought the extension of his interim bail.

After being released from jail, Mr Kejriwal has been engaged in campaigning for the INDIA bloc for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in an excise policy case on March 21, days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced. The bail is applicable until June 1 and Mr Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2.

